Omatic Software expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA – Omatic Software, a data integration company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $450,000 investment will create approximately 100 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2002, Omatic Software provides data health and integration solutions for nonprofits by democratizing data access and insight. The company services thousands of nonprofit organizations with innovative integration solutions to eliminate manual processes and provide up-to-date and complete data.

Located at the Portside Ferry Wharf in Mount Pleasant, Omatic Software’s expansion will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and will be its main hub for software research and development, as well as sales and operations.

The expansion was completed in late 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Omatic Software team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0