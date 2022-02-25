Job fair tour coming to T&D Region

The SC Works Job Fair Tour is coming to The T&D Region. The events are free and open to the public.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Please dress professionally, bring resumes and prepare to be interviewed. SC Works career coach will be on site. Auxiliary aids and services will be available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

First up is a stop at Denmark Technical College’s William L. McDuffie Student Center, 1126 Soloman Blatt Blvd., on Thursday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating employers include Allendale County Hospital, Allied Universal Security, Bamberg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, Bamberg Police Department, Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County 911, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Daybreak Adult Daycare, Delevan, Department of Juvenile Justice, Enmarket stations, Hickory Springs Bottling, Husqvarna, Laborers’ International Union, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, McLeod Health, Medshore ambulance service, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing, Randstad USA, Santee Cooper, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, S.C. State Transport Police, S.C. Highway Patrol, S.C. Department of Corrections, S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon, S.C. Housing Authority, S.C. Oak to Barrel, The Oaks, Regional Medical Center, Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Tyson Foods, Universal Forest Products, Waffle House, Walmart Distribution and Zaxby’s.

Next stop is at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Larry Patrick Student Services Building (Building S, atrium), 3250 St. Matthews Road, on Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. RMC Bloodmobile will be on site.

Participating employers include Aaron’s, Allied Universal Security, Charleston County 911, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Chick-fil-A, Department of Juvenile Justice, Enmarket stations, Gallman Personnel Services, Hay Hill Services, Hickory Springs Bottling, Husqvarna, InDevco Plastics, Laborers’ International Union, Lake Marion Golf Club, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, City of Orangeburg, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Palmetto State Armory, Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing, Premium Peanut, Randstad USA, , Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, S.C. Oak to Barrel, S.C. Housing Authority, , S.C. State Transport Police, S.C. Highway Patrol, S.C. Department of Corrections, S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon, S.C. Oak to Barrel, ServPro of Orangeburg, The Oaks, , Regional Medical Center, Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Tyson Foods, Universal Forest Products, Waffle House, Walmart Distribution and Zaxby’s.

Bamberg Legal LLC will provide refreshments at these two fairs.

More region stops in the tour include Allendale on May 5, Barnwell on June 2, Aiken on June 7, Williston on Aug. 4, St. Matthews on Sept. 1, Holly Hill on Oct. 6, North Augusta on Nov. 3 and Graniteville on Dec. 1.

To register, contact bbagerly@dew.sc.gov or thaywood@dew.sc.gov.

