Cummins Turbo Technologies expanding operations

COLUMBIA – Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business segment of global power leader Cummins Inc., today announced plans to expand turbocharger manufacturing operations in Charleston County. The more than $10.7 million investment will create 252 new jobs.

Founded in 1919, Cummins Inc. specializes in designing, manufacturing and distributing a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products include diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components.

“Our workforce at our Charleston Turbo Plant is critical to making Cummins Turbo Technologies the world-leader in air handling for commercial vehicles by exhibiting the teamwork and excellence necessary to deliver innovative, reliable turbocharger solutions,: said Cummins Turbo Technologies Vice President Shon Wright. "Our investment in the Charleston area will help us optimize our footprint and continue to be the top choice of our global customers.”

Operating out of two locations on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, Cummins Turbo Technologies’ expansion will allow the company the flexibility to optimize its network between remanufactured and new turbocharger products; leverage manufacturing capabilities and capital in one geographic location; and improve cost competitiveness of both remanufactured and new turbos.