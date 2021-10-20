Citadel Brands establishing operations in Williamsburg

COLUMBIA – Citadel Brands LLC, a clothing and apparel company, has announced plans to establish operations in Williamsburg County. The more than $7.5 million investment will create 116 new jobs.

Locating to 955 N. Williamsburg County Highway in Kingstree, Citadel Brands LLC specializes in promotional clothing and apparel. The company’s new operations will increase distribution capacity and promote future growth for new products and brands.

The Kingstree facility is expected to be operational in June 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Citadel Brands LLC team should email jobs@citadelbrands.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Williamsburg County to assist with costs related to the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0