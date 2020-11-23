Carver Maritime expanding operations in Charleston

COLUMBIA – Carver Maritime, LLC, an industrial port known for its shipping and warehousing storage operations, today announced plans to expand its existing operations in Charleston County. The more than $27.8 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Carver Maritime, LLC has a deep-water pier for loading and offloading ships and barges, along with more than half a million square feet of warehousing space. Additionally, the company accommodates ships carrying cargo such as salt, break bulk, gypsum and stone aggregates.

Located at 1801 Shipyard Creek Road in North Charleston, Carver Maritime, LLC’s expansion will include the construction of a new 120,000-square-foot building to support its stevedoring, warehousing and supply chain business.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Carver Maritime, LLC team should contact hr@carvercompanies.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with costs of site preparation and construction.

