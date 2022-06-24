Canfor Southern Pine Investing $25M to Modernize Hampton County Facility

COLUMBIA -- Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce announced Friday that Canfor Southern Pine (Canfor), a leading producer of sustainable wood products, is investing $25 million to modernize its Hampton County facility.

"We are proud to celebrate Canfor's latest investment in South Carolina and our people. This significant $25 million investment highlights all that can be accomplished through our competitive business environment and talented workforce," McMaster said.

Founded in 1938, Canfor produces a variety of wood products and has a large footprint in South Carolina - including six facilities and a corporate office. With a focus on sustainability, Canfor wants to create a future as sustainable as the forests - with goals and targets that support people, the planet and communities.

Canfor's investment is modernizing the facility at 4426 Steep Bottom Road, Estill, with cutting-edge technology and equipment to position the company to meet growing global demand for its wood products.

"The investment in our Estill facility is benefitting our employees and is helping to ensure we can meet our customers' growing needs for sustainable wood products," Canfor Southern Pine President Tony Sheffield said.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Canfor team should visit the company's careers webpage.

