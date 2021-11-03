APEX Mattress to locate in Colleton

COLUMBIA – APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc., a mattress manufacturing company, today announced plans to establish operations in Colleton County. The more than $1.9 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Established in 2021, APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc. produces mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses.

Located at 304 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro, APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc.’s new facility is the company’s first manufacturing operation.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc. team should email jackhung@jonaglobal.com.

