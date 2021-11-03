 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
APEX Mattress to locate in Colleton
0 comments

APEX Mattress to locate in Colleton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY jobs jobless unemployment illustration

COLUMBIA – APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc., a mattress manufacturing company, today announced plans to establish operations in Colleton County. The more than $1.9 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Established in 2021, APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc. produces mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses.

Located at 304 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro, APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc.’s new facility is the company’s first manufacturing operation.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc. team should email jackhung@jonaglobal.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months
Local

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com The limited time offer is full access to all the website has to offer for $5…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News