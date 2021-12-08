AMERICAN SpiralWeld expanding, to create 100 jobs

COLUMBIA – AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company, a subsidiary of AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The $40 million investment will create 100 new jobs.

AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company manufactures steel pipe in diameters up to 144 inches. Spiral-welded steel pipe applications include transmission, distribution and collection lines for water and wastewater; penstocks; water intakes and outfalls; and structural pilings. The company also manufactures ductile iron pipe, valves and hydrants for the waterworks industry and electric-resistance-welded steel pipe for the energy industry. AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company’s diversified product line also includes high performance fire pumps, castings for large machinery and specialty rubber products.

Operating since 1999 at 2061 American Italian Way in Columbia, AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to support growing demand.

The multi-year expansion, which will be accomplished in phases, is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with costs related to this project.

