Google to invest $500M in Berkeley County facility

Google also released their 2020 Economic Impact Report Thursday, sharing how 23,500 businesses, publishers, and nonprofits in South Carolina used Google products last year to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve -- generating $4.02 billion in economic activity in 2020.

Bobby’s BBQ in Fountain Inn was highlighted in Google’s nationwide Economic Impact Report in a case study that details how they used digital tools to increase their online presence and reach customers. Shortly after opening in October 2018, lines were around the building and people were driving three hours from Charleston to give it a try. COVID-19 complicated things—indoor dining was banned—but Tay and Sarah Nelson moved quickly, putting their menu online and adding a delivery option. Demand continued to climb. Today, Bobby’s BBQ is thriving, and Tay and Sarah use their Business Profile on Google to respond to their reviews and YouTube to learn everything from growing their business to doing their own plumbing.

“I call it YouTube University and use it for business tips and inspiration. Before I buy any equipment, I check out videos. I go there every day—no exaggeration,” says Tay Nelson, Co-founder of Bobby’s BBQ.

Bobby’s BBQ is one of many American businesses that used the internet to adapt to new challenges last year. According to a newly released poll conducted by Greenberg, in partnership with the Connected Commerce Council from February 17 to March 11, 2021, 98 percent of U.S. based small business owners say that digital tools have been helpful in running their business, with 80 percent incorporating new digital tools and strategies due to COVID. Looking forward, small business owners remain optimistic about the future of their businesses, with 93 percent believing they will maintain or increase their use of digital tools post pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0