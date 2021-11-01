Investment to create 300 new jobs

COLUMBIA – Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), a leading global flooring provider, today announced plans to expand its operations in Aiken County. The approximately $400 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs at the manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

“Our expansion in Aiken represents a significant, long-term investment in our people and processes that will allow us to meet current and future projected market demand for high-quality carpet products," said Shaw Executive Vice President of Operations David Morgan. "This investment positions Shaw well for the future and represents tremendous career opportunities for current and future associates.”

Located at 136 East Frontage Road in Aiken, Shaw’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products. This location currently employs more than 600 associates.

“Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Aiken County," said Aiken's Shaw Plant Plant Manager John Riley. "We’re proud to have been a part of the community for almost 20 years and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact.”