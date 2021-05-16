How Clemson helped innovate the S.C. wood industry and influence design

When the South Carolina forest products industry desired to grow their timber on longer rotations, they needed a new market for their wood.

Although the pulp and paper industries were viable markets, many private landowners wanted to sell their timber as sawlogs in the construction industry and have the lumber live on in buildings, having useful, protected existences.

In 2011, the South Carolina forest products industry asked Clemson University to help expand its market. This was the beginning of how the Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center came into existence, transforming an industry.

Patricia Layton, professor of forestry at the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences (CAFLS) who would later become the director of Clemson University’s Wood Utilization + Design Institute, began working on the issue to help the forest landowners.

She invited WoodWorks (who focuses on wood industry initiatives), the American Wood Council (who helps develop and understands the building codes) and a few others to meet with her, Gerald Vander Mey, director of University Planning and Design, and John McIntyre, a capital engineer, to talk about using mass timber and new, engineered wood materials.