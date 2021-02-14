Harry Ott elected chairman of the Palmetto AgriBusiness Council

Sosebee has held the position as president of AT&T South Carolina since October 2018. She works closely with state and community leaders to help bring new technology and jobs to the state and improve the quality of life for South Carolinians. She joined AT&T’s predecessor company, Southern Bell, in 1979.

Sosebee serves on the Palmetto AgriBusiness Council Executive Committee and board, and is a member of the Palmetto Business Forum.

Windham, a member of the Palmetto AgriBusiness Council Executive Committee and board, serves as a tax partner in the Charleston office of Dixon Hughes Goodman. She has been practicing as a CPA since 2001.

Throughout her career with DHG, she has developed extensive financial areas, including tax planning, business consultation and generational wealth planning/succession planning, as well as tax research and compliance for corporations, partnerships, limited-liability entities, and individuals with high net worth. Her industry knowledge includes agribusiness, construction and real estate.

Windham has served as a speaker and presenter at a variety of industry association conferences and events, and has provided testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Small Business Subcommittee on behalf of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation.

“We are very fortunate to have the leadership of such a well-respected and experienced slate of officers,” PABC CEO Ronnie Summers said. “Their wealth of knowledge will be an asset in continuing PABC’s commitment to sustain and grow South Carolina’s agriculture and forestry sectors.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0