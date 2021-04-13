Gov. announces purchase of new buses

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that the second round of funding from the state’s share of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust will be used to buy 235 new, propane-fueled buses to update the state’s aging school bus fleet.

The funds will also purchase three electric transit buses to be used in Charleston and Florence.

“Today marks an important day for our state,” McMaster said. “Director Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”

“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save taxpayers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”