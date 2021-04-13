Gov. announces purchase of new buses

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that the second round of funding from the state’s share of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust will be used to buy 235 new, propane-fueled buses to update the state’s aging school bus fleet.
The funds will also purchase three electric transit buses to be used in Charleston and Florence.
“Today marks an important day for our state,” McMaster said. “Director Farmer and his team accepted an immense challenge in determining how these funds should be invested to benefit as many South Carolinians as possible, and they have exceeded expectations. Because of today’s announcement, those in our state who rely on public transit and the children who rely on our school buses will be safer.”
“This announcement shows South Carolina is fully committed to providing the safest, most efficient, and environmentally friendly school buses in the nation,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “Not only will these new propane buses help ensure over 300,000 bus riders get to and from school safely and on time, it will save taxpayers millions of dollars while drastically reducing emissions.”
McMaster appointed the S.C. Department of Insurance as the lead agency for administering the state’s $34 million allocation under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust in 2017. In 2019, he announced that $9.33 million would be invested to purchase 78 new propane school buses and four clean energy transit buses under the first round of trust funds.
“This is an important step toward cleaner, safer transportation for South Carolina,” S.C. Department of Insurance Director Ray Farmer said.
The award recipients are:
S.C. Department of Education
• $23,635,830 for 235 propane school buses
• The S.C. Department of Education has committed $87,400 to build two new propane fueling stations to expand the propane school bus fleet throughout the state
• School districts expected to receive buses include: Aiken, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester County School District Two, Greenville, Horry, Lexington School District One, Richland School District One, Richland School District Two and York School District Four
Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments
• $608,000 for one electric transit bus for CARTA
• Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has committed 20% of the funds as a local match
• Will purchase an electric bus manufactured in S.C. from Proterra
• Leveraging existing charging infrastructure for charging the bus
Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority
• $295,500 for 2 electric transit buses and charging infrastructure
• Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority will apply for federal funds to cover 85% of the costs of the buses and charging infrastructure
• These will be the first electric transit buses for the PDRTA