Georgia-Pacific expanding operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA – Georgia-Pacific, one of the world’s leading makers of tissue, pulp, packaging and building products, today announced plans to expand operations in Clarendon County. The company is investing approximately $40 million into the project.

“The Clarendon OSB facility is an important part of Georgia-Pacific’s ability to produce best-in-class wood products and meet demand in a state with a strong housing market," said Georgia-Pacific Structural Panels President Andy Konieczka. "This addition will get us further down the road to realizing the facility’s full potential.”

Founded in 1927, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are global manufacturers and marketers of consumer tissue and tableware products; building products; paper-based packaging; cellulose and specialty fibers; nonwoven fabrics; and related chemicals. The company currently operates five manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, collectively employing more than 900 team members and providing close to $64 million in wages and benefits.

“We welcome Georgia Pacific’s expansion plans in Clarendon County. " said Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight L. Stewart Jr. "We pride ourselves on making sure our existing industries have everything they need to be successful. This solidifies our commitment to Georgia-Pacific, and we thank them for being a fantastic corporate citizen.”

Located at 8250 Sumter Highway in Alcolu, Georgia-Pacific’s expansion in Clarendon County includes the addition of a third strander to increase the throughput capacity of the facility. The equipment processes wood logs into strands used in manufacturing-oriented strand boards (OSBs).

“Georgia-Pacific’s multimillion-dollar investment isn’t just advancing the company’s capabilities for the future, it’s improving current and future opportunities for Clarendon County, as well," said Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer. "It’s always exciting to see the commitment companies have in building on their local presence. After a decade of operating in the county, we’re looking forward to seeing many more years of growth and success for Georgia-Pacific in partnership with Clarendon County.”

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Georgia-Pacific team should visit the company’s careers page.