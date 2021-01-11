Gas prices higher as crude oil hits new high

CHARLOTTE – Gas prices in the Carolinas have increased by almost a dime as supply tightens and crude oil hits an 11-month high.

“Despite a decrease in gasoline demand, pump prices in the Carolinas are still trending more expensive,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Crude oil was pushed to its highest price last week and if crude prices remain high, motorists can expect to pay more at the pump this month.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.19, seeing an 8-cent increase on the week. This average is 20 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 26 cents less than a year ago. South Carolina’s current gas price average sits at $2.10, seeing a 9-cent increase on the week. This average is 18 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 26 cents less than a year ago. Both North and South Carolina made the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases – yet South Carolina still remains a part of the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets.

At $2.31, the national gas price average sits at its highest in 10 months. Today’s average is 6 cents more than last week, 16 cents more than a month ago, but 27 cents cheaper than last year.