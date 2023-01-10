FlexCold establishing cold storage operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA – FlexCold, a leading cold storage warehousing and logistics company, today announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The company’s $49.9 million investment will create 59 new jobs.

Headquartered in Charleston, FlexCold specializes in cold storage warehousing and logistics by providing customers with personalized cold storage expertise and targeting strategic locations that are advantageous to today’s evolving food supply chain. The company focuses on storing, handling, and distributing poultry, seafood, meat, packaged goods and frozen produce.

Located on Patriot Boulevard in North Charleston, the Dorchester County facility marks FlexCold’s first cold storage location in South Carolina and second facility in the United States. The new operations will include a highly modern, cold food storage facility to accommodate a diverse customer base with a focus on receiving a substantial amount of imported goods. Operationally, FlexCold will provide import and export services, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration inspections, labeling and repacking, and cross-docking services.

Operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. Individuals interested in joining the FlexCold team should visit the company’s website.