An Orangeburg County for everyone with projects designed to benefit entire community

Scores of projects are underway all across Orangeburg County and County Administrator Harold Young said they foster community and growth for everyone.

Young said construction of the YMCAs in Orangeburg and Santee were the first recent projects where county leaders were able to see that the entire community benefited.

Since then, through the investments of the Capital Project Sales Tax, sometimes referred to as the “penny tax,” voters decided to approve via referendum other projects to better their communities.

Money from the county’s Capital Improvement Fund and grants are also used, Young said.

One such project is the new Orangeburg County Library.

Construction began in February at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly at 1645 Russell St.

It’s expected to take 18 months to two years to complete.

Young said representatives from the library have been “meeting with residents all over the county from all economic backgrounds” to discuss their wants and needs for the new facility.

“Not only will patrons be able to enjoy the spirit of reading, there will be access to the technological features that come with the library,” Young said.