Executive Personal Computers, Inc. expanding in Lexington County

COLUMBIA – Executive Personal Computers, Inc. (EPC, Inc.), a subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., today announced plans to expand with new operations in Lexington County. The company’s $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs.

Founded in 2008, EPC, Inc. is one of the largest information technology asset disposition (ITAD) providers in the world. EPC, Inc. services organizations by providing premium, flexible and secure solutions for sustainable information technology disposal. The company’s services also include secure on-site hard drive shredding, wrap and pack, receiving, auditing, cleaning, recycling and resale of information technology assets.

Located at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia, EPC, Inc.’s new 203,000-square-foot facility will serve as the company’s East Coast hub and accommodate increased production.

Operations are expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2023.

