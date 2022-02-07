Santee Cooper seeks public input on 2023 Integrated Resource Plan

MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper needs input from its customers and other stakeholders as it begins the process of developing its triennial integrated resource plan.

Santee Cooper will host a series of meetings with customers and other stakeholders beginning March 1, 2022, to provide an opportunity for all who are interested to ask questions and offer input about how the utility prepares for future energy needs. The first meeting starts at 9 a.m. The meetings will be virtual, to make them more convenient and accessible. Individual registration is required and can be done at www.santeecooper.com/IRP.

“Santee Cooper is transforming our generating resource mix to best meet future energy and capacity needs, and we expect to integrate more renewables and clean-energy resources as we do so,” said Charlie Duckworth, acting president and CEO. “As we draw up our plans, we need input from our customers and others who want to be involved.”An integrated resource plan is intended to represent the most reasonable and prudent means of meeting Santee Cooper energy and capacity needs as of the time the plan is prepared. More information about Santee Cooper’s process is available at www.santeecooper.com/IRP.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider and the ultimate source of electricity for

2 million people across the state. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper helps power South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.

