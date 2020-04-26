Power co-ops face $10B in lost revenue from COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association said that as the coronavirus pandemic causes local businesses to close their doors and hardworking Americans to lose their jobs, new economic projections show the nation's electric cooperatives could suffer up to $10 billion in lost revenue through 2022.

According to new research by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, electric co-op operating revenues are expected to decline by $7.4 billion as electricity sales fall by 5% through 2022 due to lower U.S. economic output. A surge in unemployment coupled with mandatory or voluntary moratoriums on service disconnections in 46 states is also expected to increase the balance of unpaid electric bills to $2.6 billion through 2022.

"The economic health of electric co-ops is directly tied to the wellbeing of their local communities," said Jim Matheson, NRECA CEO. "As the economic impact of this pandemic spreads, electric co-ops will be increasingly challenged as they work to keep the lights on for hospitals, grocery stores and millions of new home offices. Policymakers should be mindful of the economic threat facing rural communities and their electric cooperatives by taking steps to prevent the possibility of significant disruptions."