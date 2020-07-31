Dominion overhauls leadership; Farrell stepping down as CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy on Friday announced a reorganized executive leadership team, including a new CEO.

The Richmond, Virginia-based energy company said Thomas Farrell II, currently chairman, president and CEO, will become the company's executive chair, effective Oct. 1. In that role, Farrell will continue to serve as chair of the Board of Directors, the company said in a news release.

Also, effective Oct. 1, Robert Blue, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, will be promoted to president and CEO, reporting to Farrell, the news release said.

The disclosure came less than a month after Dominion announced that it was selling substantially all of its gas transmission and storage segment assets to an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway in a transaction valued at $9.7 billion. The same day it announced the sale, Dominion announced the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a long-delayed multistate natural gas project it was developing with partner Duke Energy.