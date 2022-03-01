Dominion Energy powering diverse workforce

For Felita Davis-Hicks, it all started as the daughter of a preacher.

She didn’t know growing up in Charleston and worshiping at the historic Morris Brown African Methodist Episcopal Church led by her father, the late bishop Z.L. Grady, that her interest in history and teaching – as well as her gift for communicating with people – would energize her career in the utility industry.

More than 35 years later, Davis-Hicks continues to evangelize about career opportunities at Dominion Energy. She started at the company in 1986 when its predecessor, South Carolina Electric & Gas, hired her as an energy educator. They recognized then the need to diversify their recruitment and community outreach team. Davis-Hicks visited South Carolina schools talking about energy conservation and electric safety.

The Orangeburg resident has been a talent acquisition specialist for the past decade based at Dominion Energy’s South Carolina headquarters in Cayce. Davis-Hicks helps develop new hiring strategies in support of the company’s ongoing efforts to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive. This, she said, ultimately drives innovation in all areas of the business and makes Dominion Energy a better company.

Although her title has changed over the years, one thing has stayed the same: her passion for connecting the right people with the right job opportunity in an industry they may never have considered before meeting her.

Dominion Energy employs about 3,700 people in South Carolina. And they’re not all linemen or engineers.

Dominion Energy’s workforce includes skilled technical positions in electric operations, plant operators in power generation, foresters, environmental science technicians, customer service representatives and more. Davis-Hicks is confident in Dominion Energy’s ability to match a wide variety of opportunities with an increasingly diverse workforce.

“There is a broad range of diverse talent across our state,” Davis-Hicks said. “Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion helps to ensure that our workforce mirrors the communities where we live and work.”

Davis-Hicks said a recently established partnership with Denmark Technical College and an upcoming career fair will help Dominion Energy in its efforts to recruit from smaller, more rural parts of the state. The free, on-campus event is March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all students, alumni and the general public.

“Our increased outreach at historically Black colleges and universities like Denmark Tech is just one example of many ways Dominion Energy has sharpened our focus on diverse recruitment,” Davis-Hicks said. “We’re making progress every day, but there is still much work to be done.”

In its first external diversity, equity and inclusion report released last year, Dominion Energy cites an increase in diverse hiring from 28% in 2013 to nearly 50% in 2020. The company has set goals to increase diverse representation among its workforce, including an ongoing focus on retaining diverse talent.

A longtime supporter of HBCUs, Dominion Energy announced in 2020 a six-year, $25 million commitment to support HBCUs and $10 million to provide scholarships to students from underrepresented communities. The company also has a robust and dynamic diversity student conference and internship program.

“I see the future of our company every single day,” Davis-Hicks said. “I see it in the many different faces of the candidates we select and hire. We like to say that we are making progress, not just promises, and our actions speak louder. That’s what keeps me motivated to do what I do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0