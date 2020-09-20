'Embracing all that we can and should be'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the president of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, I get a chance to meet a lot of our citizens, talk to a lot of the business owners and connect with many local leaders on a daily basis. Currently, because of COVID-19, most of these communications are virtual in nature. However, they have still proven to be both candid and informative.

What I have been able to determine so far is that the people of Orangeburg are ready for the next evolution of growth. Yes, there have been many accomplishments over the years. But there have also been some “growing pains.” All-in-all, though, Orangeburg has weathered the storm and now stands at a very important crossroad. That crossroad is the intersection of business, government, health, safety, education, economic development and community for the 21st century.

Fortunately, the concept (and entity) known as “One Orangeburg” was created to address this exact situation. One Orangeburg was developed to give voice to and solicit input from stakeholders out of each of the different sectors “meeting at this crossroad.” The Orangeburg County Chamber is working to help develop and implement the best strategy and plan of action that will firmly establish Orangeburg as a leading 21st century center of influence within South Carolina.