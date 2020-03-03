Dow sinks 2.9% after rate cut fails to stem market's dread

The S&P 500 swung between modest gains and losses for about an hour after the Fed's announcement before turning decisively lower. The index ended the day down 86.86 points, or 2.8%, at 3,003.37. It marks the eighth drop in the last nine days for the index.

The Fed has a long history of coming to the market's rescue with lower rates and other stimulus, which has helped this bull market in U.S. stocks become the longest on record. Some analysts said the Fed's latest cut could provide some more confidence.

"Confidence in markets is crucial," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The Dow had jumped Monday to its best day in more than a decade on rising anticipation for coordinated support from the Fed and other central banks. Even before Tuesday's announcement, traders were convinced that the Fed would cut rates by half a percentage point on March 18 at its next meeting.

But doubts are high about whether the medicine provided by central banks can be as effective this time around. Lower rates can encourage shoppers and businesses to borrow and spend more, but they can't reopen factories that have been shut or recall workers out due to quarantines.