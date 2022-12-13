Dorchester industry expanding, adding 49 jobs

COLUMBIA – Dennis Eagle Inc., a subsidiary of United Kingdom-based manufacturer Dennis Eagle Ltd., announced on Tuesday plans to expand operations in Dorchester County.

The company’s $2.1 million investment will create 49 new jobs over the next five years.

Part of the international Terberg Environmental Group, Dennis Eagle is a leading manufacturer of garbage-collection vehicles. The company’s vehicles specialize in improving driver, passenger and pedestrian safety through low-entry cabins and large windshields that reduce blind spots.

Located at 104 G Pinnacle Way in Summerville, Dennis Eagle Inc. will be expanding its existing facility where the company produces chassis and powertrains, to accommodate growing demand.

Individuals interested in joining the Dennis Eagle, Inc. team should visit the Terberg Group’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Dorchester County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“Our production facilities at Summerville, South Carolina, are expanding to cope with increased demand for the ProView truck. It’s a ground-breaking vehicle, setting new standards in the industry for safety and efficiency, and it is generating a lot of interest across North America as operators seek a competitive advantage. As a result, our dealership network is expanding and our order books are growing. The key for us, however, is to expand at a controlled rate, with sales, production, staff and the supply chain all orchestrated and growing together. And Summerville is proving to be an excellent base for Dennis Eagle,” Dennis Eagle Inc. Interim President Geoff Rigg said.

“Congratulations to Dennis Eagle Inc. on this achievement. We are happy to support this new leg of their South Carolina journey and look forward to the impact their expansion will have on Dorchester County and the state as a whole," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Sock distributor picks Horry

COLUMBIA – Moose Logistics & Distribution, a custom athletic sock distributor, today announced plans to establish operational in Horry County. The company’s more than $2.6 million investment will create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

Moose Logistics & Distribution, a subsidiary of UET International, creates custom logos for athletic socks, distributing to various suppliers in the United States. The company supplies licensed socks for NFL and NCAA teams to Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club and other major retailers, along with its recently acquired Strideline brand products.

Located at 3537 Franklin St. in Loris, Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility will be the company’s first operation in South Carolina. The facility will start production of sock sublimation as well as "pick and ship" for other customers.

Operations are expected to be online by March 2023.