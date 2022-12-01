Dorchester industry creating 450 jobs

COLUMBIA – KION North America, a member of the KION Group, on Thursday announced plans to expand operations in Dorchester County. The company’s estimated $40 million investment will create approximately 450 new jobs.

KION North America is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial trucks. The company’s brands, Linde Material Handling and Baoli, serve the specific requirements of the North American market with a comprehensive and complementary product portfolio known for innovative technologies, low energy consumption and low operating costs.

Headquartered at 2450 W. 5th St. in Summerville, KION North America is reshoring the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts. The company is also adding assembly lines that will involve the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, new paint facilities and more.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2024.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job-development credits related to the project. The council also approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

“We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process. The KION Group is highly committed to expanding in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and believes customers deserve products customized for these markets. We look forward to reaching more customers with our full-scale traditional lift truck portfolio and custom solutions such as automation, telematics and fleet management," KION North America President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Dawley said.

“Thanks to our state’s exceptional workforce and business-friendly environment, global leaders like KION Group are finding success here and driving our economy forward. Congratulations to KION North America on this latest expansion,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.