Distillery expanding operations in Charleston

COLUMBIA — Striped Pig Distillery LLC (Striped Pig Distillery), a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, announced on Monday plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million and create more than 50 new jobs.

Known as Charleston’s first distillery since Prohibition, Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations of each spirit. With a focus on community, the company sources ingredients for its award-winning spirits regionally and works with local organizations to give back to community causes through its Sip & Share program.

Located at 2225 Old School Drive in North Charleston, Striped Pig Distillery’s expansion will add 24,000 square feet to its existing facility to accommodate a new bottling line and event space. The expansion will be complete by summer of 2023.

“Nothing is more important to me than unconditional love and possibility. My children, friends and community family have supported me during the most difficult times to flourish in a challenging male-dominated industry. We are thrilled to expand our manufacturing line here in North Charleston to fulfill the growing regional, national and international demand for our spirits. Proudly, South Carolina is home, but our mission is being felt globally,” Striped Pig Distillery Chief Executive Officer Pixie Paula Dezzutti said.

“We are proud to see a homegrown company expand in our state. Congratulations to Striped Pig Distillery on their $10 million investment, and we look forward to seeing how they will advance the distillery industry,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Boise Cascade expanding in Colleton County

COLUMBIA – Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade), a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

A Fortune 500 company with over 55 locations and 6,800 employees nationwide, the Colleton County facility marks Boise Cascade’s first distribution location and second facility in South Carolina. Its existing South Carolina facility is in Chester.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Boise Cascade serves residential and industrial construction retail yards, manufacturing wood products and distributing wholesale building materials across North America. This new facility will expand the company’s footprint in South Carolina and on the East Coast.

Individuals interested in joining the Boise Cascade team should visit the company’s careers website.