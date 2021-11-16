DHI Corp establishing operations in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA – DHI Corp (Design House), a home goods provider, today announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The $627,000 investment will create 40 new jobs.

"As DHI Corp looked to expand our distribution footprint to the eastern United States, we believe we made a great choice in moving to Summerville, S.C.," said DHI Corp Vice President of Global Operations Mike Oberlander. "It has the perfect combination of proximity to many U.S. online consumers, a new facility and an expanded port – as well as very supportive local and state teams."

Founded in 1872, Design House offers a variety of home good products for any room. The company’s products include home furniture, lighting, ceiling fans, bath furniture and accessories, kitchen cabinets and much more.

Located at 300 Trade Zone Blvd. in Summerville, Design House’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand and serve as a distribution center.

The facility is fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the Design House team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs related to the project.

Also, RX Industries, a precision, high-quality computer numerical control (CNC) machine shop, today announced plans to expand operations in Beaufort County. The company’s $9.08 million investment will create 13 new jobs.

Founded in 2020, RX Industries specializes in close-tolerance, multi-axis CNC machining and custom solutions for the medical devices, aerospace, defense, munitions and other industries.

RX Industries is purchasing a larger facility located at 16 Finch Street on Hilton Head Island. The new facility will grow the company’s machining capacity to accommodate increased customer demand.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the RX Industries team should visit the company’s contact page.

