Demand, gas prices jump across Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North and South Carolina saw gas prices jump significantly over the week, with both states making the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases.

“We saw pump prices jump and an increase in demand as a result of Hurricane Laura”, said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “It’s typical to see this happen right before a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries.”

North Carolina’s average saw a nine-cent increase on the week, now sitting at $2.12. This is 14 cents more than a month ago and 25 cents cheaper than last year. South Carolina’s average saw an eight-cent increase on the week, now sitting at $2.00. This is nine cents more than a month ago and 23 cents cheaper than last year.

Another factor that caused prices to push more expensive was the EIA (Energy Information Administration) report that gas demand increased from 8.63 million b/d to 9.16 million b/d. Although this is higher than we’ve seen throughout the summer, this rate is significantly lower than the rate last year at this time. Additionally, total domestic gasoline supplies decreased by 4.6 million bbl last week to 239.2 million bbl, making the current level higher than the level at this time last year.