COLUMBIA – Defense Engineering Services (DES), a governmental engineering company, today announced plans to expand its Charleston County operations. The company’s $2.5 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

“DES is excited to expand our engineering and prototype manufacturing operations in Charleston County," said Defense Engineering Services Managing Principals Bob Cole and Greg Gordon. "Operations have grown year over year for a decade. This growth can be attributed to the business-friendly environment and technically capable workforce of South Carolina and Charleston County.”

Founded in 2013, DES is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that provides high-value engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industry. The company works to solve problems on high-performance systems involving mechanical and electrical engineering, testing and evaluation, design and systems engineering, and survivability engineering. DES services the U.S. Department of Defense through vehicle systems integration, automotive design, survivability solutions, reverse engineering and obsolescence issues, while also serving the U.S. Army with medical training systems and innovative armor.

Located at 6920 Weber Blvd., Suite 300 in North Charleston, DES’ new facility will accommodate manufacturing space for large scale projects and add manufacturing capabilities to its prototype and low-rate initial production (LRIP) shop. The approximately 53,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to continue offering quality solutions guided by technical excellence through mechanical and electrical engineering, research and development, analysis, test support, prototyping and LRIP.

The expansion will be complete in May 2023, and operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the DES team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.