Commerce graduates community leaders

COLUMBIA – The S.C. Department of Commerce and S.C. Economic Developers’ Association announced that 45 state and community leaders have graduated from a statewide economic development training program, S.C. Economic Development Institute.

“Collaboration is the backbone of economic development, and programs like the SCEDA Institute are key in accomplishing our mission of advancing industry and creating opportunities for South Carolinians,” Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said.

“This training gives economic development stakeholders and partners across our state the skills and knowledge to foster industry growth within their local communities, creating a stronger and more competitive South Carolina.”

A joint effort between S.C. Commerce and SCEDA, The institute is designed to ready participants with innovative development approaches for implementation in local communities. The program features a highly interactive curriculum, allowing participants to obtain a greater hands-on economic development learning experience.

Now in its 32nd year, the Institute consists of quarterly, two-day sessions that are hosted in various locations throughout the state.

The institute is open to individuals from a wide variety of organizations and entities, including city, town and county councils; local economic development practitioners; county economic development boards; county school boards; regional economic development boards; utility companies; and local and state governments.

Local graduates are:

Ciara Williams, Orangeburg County Development Commission

Michelle McDonald, Dorchester County Economic Development