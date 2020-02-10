CLEMSON — Turfgrass professionals can learn the latest research-based information for turfgrass management during Clemson’s annual turf school to be held at locations throughout South Carolina.
The Turf School is a one-day course designed and conducted by Clemson University scientists to help turfgrass managers overcome the technical challenges of managing grounds, lawns, recreational parks, athletic fields and sod-production facilities. This year’s program will be held Feb. 12, 13 and 14 in Sumter, Beaufort and Rock Hill.
The 2020 program will focus on identifying and implementing best management practices for irrigation water quality, insect pests, diseases, fertilization and weeds.
Pesticide Recertification credits will be awarded for South Carolina participants.
Cost is $75 per person and is due upon registration. The school will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates at these locations:
Feb. 12 — Patriot Park Pavilion, 380 General Drive, Sumter, S.C. 29154. Contact Chase Smoak at jsmoakj@clemson.edu or call 807.773.5561. Register online at http://bit.ly/SumterCountyTurfSchool.
Feb. 13 — Beaufort Extension Office, 18 John Galt Road, Beaufort, S.C. 29906. Contact Laura Lee Rose at lrose@clemson.edu or call 843.473.6025. Register online at http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyTurfSchool.
Feb. 14 — Northside Recreation Center, 900 Annafrel Street, Rock Hill, S.C. 29730 Contact Paul Thompson at pthmpsn@clemson.edu or call 803.639.9101. Register online at http://bit.ly/YorkCountyTurfSchool.
In addition to learning best management practices for irrigation water quality, insect pests, diseases, fertilization and weeds, participants also will learn how Clemson University is refining effective management techniques through scientific trials designed to minimize economic and environmental costs while still meeting federal and state guidelines and regulations.
