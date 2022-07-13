City Roots expanding in Richland; 60 new jobs

COLUMBIA – City Roots, a family-owned urban farm and agribusiness destination, on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company’s $4.4 million investment will create 60 new jobs over the next five years.

"City Roots is excited to expand its organic farm and greenhouse production in Richland County," City Roots Co-Founder Eric McClam said. "The new facility will be highly efficient, sustainable and will continue to employ and feed people here in our local community.”

Established in 2009, City Roots serves top restaurants, chefs, grocery retailers and food distributors across the Southeast. From microgreens to baby herbs, City Roots produces fresh, organic vegetables locally. Known for sustainable farming, City Roots strives to educate the community through farm tours – incorporating the benefits of environmentally friendly farming practices.

“Since 2009, City Roots has been connecting South Carolinians to farming while also flourishing as an agribusiness," Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. "This next step in their development is a great step for the microgreen industry and for South Carolina. We’re proud of this homegrown talent.”

Located at 1630 Longwood Road in Columbia, City Roots’ expansion to a new site will allow the company to create a microgreen-integrated production facility. The operation will include a state-of-the-art greenhouse structure, which will be open for agricultural tours and workshops for new and beginning farmers. The site will also include a solar farm that will provide energy for the facility’s needs.

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2023. Individuals interested in joining the City Roots team should visit the company’s contact page.