Charleston, Savannah ports getting funds

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C., announced the South Carolina Ports Authority will receive a nearly $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funding is for SCPA’s busiest container terminal, the Wando Welch Terminal. The funding will allow SCPA to construct an underwater retaining wall adjacent to the existing bulkhead and deepen three berths to serve larger ships.

“This is great news for the Port of Charleston and our state’s export economy,” Graham said. “Just last week South Carolina announced we had set another record for exports. Improvements like this at the Port of Charleston will help us continue growing our economy and creating jobs. I want to thank Secretary Chao and the Trump administration for recognizing the importance of this project and awarding this grant.”

The Port of Savannah is being awarded a $34.6 million grant to fund an upgrade, Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter said. The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide the funding through a Port Infrastructure Development Grant.

The money will be used to demolish one of the Savannah port's oldest berths where cargo ships dock. An extended berth that aligns with the others will be built in its place, Carter said, and the water will be deepened to 47 feet to match the depth of the expansion of the Savannah River shipping channel that's schedule for completion by the end of next year.

