Charleston expansion means 131 jobs

COLUMBIA – Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $3.5 million investment will create 131 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Daye North America is an industry leader in the development of innovative, high-quality and easy-to-use outdoor power equipment including gas-powered and battery-powered lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, lawn tractors and zero-turn radius riding mowers.

Located at 8060 Commerce Center Road in North Charleston, Daye North America’s expansion will create additional assembly space for lawn mowers before distribution to local, regional and national retailers.

The expansion is complete, and individuals interested in joining the Daye North America team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Charleston County a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with the cost of building improvements.

“Daye North America is pleased to announce the expansion of our South Carolina operations. In the past year, we have been greeted with open arms by the state. We have experienced first-hand the hospitality of South Carolina and the dynamic hardworking people who call it home. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our operations here,” Daye North America President Matt Ragland said.

Lexington investment to add 20 jobs

COLUMBIA – Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors Inc., a supplier of innovative naturally sourced ingredients, announced its plans to establish operations in Lexington County. The $5 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to support global well-being, CAIF specializes in the procurement, custom production and distribution of a thoughtfully curated portfolio of premium, science-backed superfoods and health-promoting ingredients. The company actively works on new product developments by closely following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition and caters its products to the food and beverage, dietary supplement and pet nutrition industries.

Located on Technology Drive in West Columbia, CAIF’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Additionally, the office and state-of-the-art lab will accommodate the logistics, quality, finance, human resources and research and development departments.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the CAIF team are highly encouraged to visit the company’s careers webpage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0