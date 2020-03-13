Call 4 Health bringing 291 jobs to Columbia

COLUMBIA – Call 4 Health, a provider of call center operations for healthcare facilities throughout the United States, has announced plans to establish new operations in Richland County. The company’s investment is projected to create 291 new jobs.
Founded in 1997, Call 4 Health is a top-rated, complete communications business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for the health care industry. Call 4 Health offers medical answering services which include after-hours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminder and notification calls, nurse triage and many other solutions.
Located at 810 Dutch Square Boulevard in Columbia, Call 4 Health’s Richland County operations will expand the company’s existing business lines and nurse triage division.
Call 4 Health’s facility is already operational and hiring. Individuals interested in joining the Call 4 Health team should visit https://www.call4health.com/team-call4-health/.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Richland County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.
“With the demand for medical call center services skyrocketing in recent years, our expansion in Richland County will greatly help us manage a dramatically increased call volume. We’re receiving calls every day from potential clients, and we’re very excited to be able to offer our proprietary, innovative technology to even more hospitals and medical centers around the country,” Call 4 Health CEO Joseph Pores said.
“It’s always a great day in South Carolina when a company brings new jobs to our state. Call 4 Health’s decision to invest in the Palmetto State and create nearly 300 new jobs in Richland County is a huge win for the Midlands and all of S.C.,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said.