Call 4 Health bringing 291 jobs to Columbia

COLUMBIA – Call 4 Health, a provider of call center operations for healthcare facilities throughout the United States, has announced plans to establish new operations in Richland County. The company’s investment is projected to create 291 new jobs.

Founded in 1997, Call 4 Health is a top-rated, complete communications business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for the health care industry. Call 4 Health offers medical answering services which include after-hours answering, appointment scheduling, appointment reminder and notification calls, nurse triage and many other solutions.

Located at 810 Dutch Square Boulevard in Columbia, Call 4 Health’s Richland County operations will expand the company’s existing business lines and nurse triage division.

Call 4 Health’s facility is already operational and hiring. Individuals interested in joining the Call 4 Health team should visit https://www.call4health.com/team-call4-health/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded Richland County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.