Building maker bringing 55 jobs to Blackville

COLUMBIA – Pine View Buildings, an outdoor storage building manufacturer, announced Wednesday plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The more than $1.4 million investment will create 55 new jobs.

Founded in 2013, Pine View Buildings is a family-owned business that offers a wide array of storage buildings that are customized for consumer needs.

Located at 990 West Main St. in Blackville, Pine View Buildings’ new facility will enable the company to increase manufacturing and storage capacity to meet consumer demand.

The new facility is projected to be operational by early October 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Pine View Buildings team should visit https://www.pineviewbuildings.com/contact.

“We look forward to creating quality employment opportunities for the people of Barnwell County. We are committed to learning together and creating a product we are all proud of,” Pine View Buildings owner Ervin Helmuth said.

"South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Pine View Buildings establishing operations in Barnwell County provides another boost. Today's announcement further proves our pro-business efforts are paying off," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.

"Barnwell County is excited to welcome Pine View Buildings to Blackville. The capital investment and the creation of 55 jobs are very positive for our county in the current challenging environment," said Barnwell County Council Chairman Ben Kinlaw.

