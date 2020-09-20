Building character builds better community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Community of Character is a nonprofit organization focused on helping make our community and the world around us a better place.

It works with and partners with all segments and entities in the community, including, but not limited to, schools; business and industry; government; law enforcement and public safety; parks and recreation; social services and health services; civic organizations and other nonprofits; faith-based organizations; and media.

Community of Character's work is committed to helping make Orangeburg County a better place to live, work, learn, shop and play.

The organization works to provide resources and the community engagement needed to help make character excellence a reality. The work helps to raise the ethical standards in the community; enhance relationships with each other; improve academic performance; improve economic development; and develop leaders of character.

The character initiative began in 2000 when the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat.