Building character builds better community

Orangeburg County Community of Character is a nonprofit organization focused on helping make our community and the world around us a better place.
It works with and partners with all segments and entities in the community, including, but not limited to, schools; business and industry; government; law enforcement and public safety; parks and recreation; social services and health services; civic organizations and other nonprofits; faith-based organizations; and media.
Community of Character's work is committed to helping make Orangeburg County a better place to live, work, learn, shop and play.
The organization works to provide resources and the community engagement needed to help make character excellence a reality. The work helps to raise the ethical standards in the community; enhance relationships with each other; improve academic performance; improve economic development; and develop leaders of character.
The character initiative began in 2000 when the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat.
Community of Character was based on a similar program in the City of Aiken. In Orangeburg County, however, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens. All of the county’s municipalities signed on in support.
Orangeburg County’s efforts have received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford. The organization has been host for two statewide character conferences.
Orangeburg County Community of Character is under the direction of Orangeburg native Evelyn M. Disher.
