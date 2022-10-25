Bosch expanding in Dorchester County, will create 350 new jobs

COLUMBIA – Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services announced the launch of electric motor production at its operation in Dorchester County. The company also announced a $260 million investment expected to create 350 new jobs associated with this new production line.

“We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region," said Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti. "We’ve invested more than $6 billion in electromobility development, and in 2021, our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion for the first time. Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies and further supports the market demand for electrification.”

With operations in Dorchester County since 1974, Bosch is expanding its mobility-related production with new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors. An electric motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy to provide propulsion in electric vehicles.

Located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Bosch will produce electric motors in a building that formerly manufactured diesel components. The company will also expand the building by nearly 75,000 square feet to accommodate for future additional production of electric motors.

Electric motor production at the Dorchester County operation is already underway, and the expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. The company is re-skilling and up-skilling current Bosch associates as part of the transition to support electrification. Individuals interested in new opportunities with the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.

In August, Bosch also announced an expansion at its Anderson County facility to include the production of fuel cell stacks that will drive hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks.