Berkeley industry investment SC's largest ever; 1,500 jobs

COLUMBIA – South Carolina is on an economic development roll, capped off by Wednesday's largest-ever investment announcement.

Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, along with Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans to establish operations near Ridgeville in Berkeley County.

The $3.5 billion is a record for one investment in South Carolina, said McMaster, who has spent the second half of 2022 announcing several economic development projects around electric vehicles, batteries and parts.

Redwood Materials plans to pull out key components of batteries such as nickel, cobalt, lithium and copper, and reuse them to make the electrodes for electric vehicles, the Carson City, Nevada, company said in a statement.

The plant will drive down battery costs and emissions to build them and will also reduce reliance on foreign firms since currently so many components for electric vehicle batteries are made overseas, Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel said in a statement.

"South Carolina's commitment to creating a secure energy future and a competitive landscape for electric vehicle manufacturing, supported by a world-class workforce, fast and efficient logistics, zero-carbon electricity and a phenomenal site made it a smart decision for Redwood to invest here," said Straubel, who also was a co-founder of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

Redwood Materials said it will work with companies including Panasonic, Volkswagen, Volvo, Proterra and Envision to build its recycled batteries.

The plant is scheduled to open in 2023, company officials said.

“Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows that our state’s strategic plan to remain a top destination for automobile manufacturers and their suppliers as the industry innovates is working,” McMaster said. “This $3.5 billion investment, and the 1,500 jobs it will create in Berkeley County, is a transformative accomplishment that can only be attributed to the strong, talented, hardworking South Carolinians who make our state as great as it is.”

The announcement comes on the heels of three other major acquisitions:

Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company announced a week that it will build a state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory in Florence County.

The $810 million investment will create 1,170 new jobs and will support the company’s multiyear partnership with the BMW Group.

As part of the partnership announced in October, AESC will supply technology-leading battery cells to be used in the next generation electric vehicle models produced at the BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg.

Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, this past Thursday announced plans to build a 3 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity lithium-ion battery factory in Colleton County.

The company’s $279 million investment will create approximately 575 new jobs.

Founded by Kontrolmatik Technologies in 2022, Pomega Energy Storage Technologies is a manufacturer and integrator of battery energy storage systems (BESS). BESS can be paired with renewable energy installations or can serve as standalone systems to support existing energy grids.

United Airlines said Tuesday that it ordered 100 new Boeing 787s, a large, twin-aisle jetliner, to replace planes that are nearing retirement age and allow United to expand its international flying.

All 100 of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be built in North Charleston.

All battery components will be built from as much recycled material as possible. The more than 600-acre campus, located at Camp Hall Commerce Park in Ridgeville, will initially produce enough anode and cathode material for 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cell production or 1 million electric vehicles each year.

