Bentley Pontoons expanding operations in Lexington County

COLUMBIA – Bentley Pontoons, a manufacturer of high-quality, affordable boats, today announced plans to expand operations in Lexington County. The company’s $5.9 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

“Bentley Pontoons is thrilled to be expanding operations in South Carolina and greatly appreciates the support from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Lexington County Department of Economic Development through this entire process," said Bentley Pontoons President Ryan Marcott.

Headquartered in Lexington County, Bentley Pontoons manufactures many of its own boat components, including furniture, canvas work, tubes and fence railing. The company’s in-house design and product development assures quality construction and functionality on the water.

“South Carolina’s boating industry has a massive economic impact on our state, and with Bentley Pontoons' announcement – and others like it – that impact will only continue to grow." said Gov. Henry McMaster. "We are proud to have a homegrown company like Bentley Pontoons on our team and look forward to their success for many more years to come.”

Located at 1650 Two Notch Road in Lexington, Bentley Pontoons’ expansion will increase production capacity due to high demand.

The expansion will be complete in June 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Bentley Pontoons team should visit bentleypontoons.com/contact-us/.

