COLUMBIA — Cirba Solutions, a comprehensive battery management and materials company, today announced plans to build its newest state-of-the-art, flagship operations in Richland County. This integrated lithium-ion battery materials campus will be an initial investment of over $300 million and will create more than 300 new jobs.

"The state of South Carolina and Richland County have been tremendous partners in supporting the clean energy sector," said Cirba Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer David Klanecky. "We are proud to bring this battery materials mega-site that will create generational jobs to the state and support an amazing community as well as show our commitment to provide sustainably sourced domestic battery grade raw materials for cathode production in North America.”

Located at Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia, Cirba Solutions’ new facility will be the first phase of its investment. The company plans to build an approximately 400,000-square-foot, world-class lithium-ion battery recycling and materials campus that will focus on processing end-of-life hybrid and EV batteries and gigafactory scrap to extract critical materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. These key metals will support the United States domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain and will provide enough premium recycled battery-grade metal salts to power over 500,000 electric vehicle batteries annually.

With a focus on sustainability, Cirba Solutions will use the most efficient operational practices in processing these materials and converting them back into reusable battery materials. In addition, the facility will be used as an educational and professional training center, highlighting processing technology for end-of-life batteries. The Richland County facility will be the company’s eighth operational facility in North America and the fourth facility strategically located in the U.S. "Battery Belt."

“South Carolina has worked hard to create a business environment where the electric vehicle industry can thrive, and with announcements like this it is most certainly paying off," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "We are proud to have Cirba Solutions as a partner as we continue to grow our already booming electric vehicle industry.”

For over 30 years, Cirba Solutions has paved the way for a sustainable closed-loop battery supply chain. The company is planning to invest over $1 billion in the sector over the next five years, to expand the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for critical materials needed for EV lithium-ion batteries.

Operations are expected to begin in late 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Cirba Solutions team should visit the company’s careers page on its website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $3 million Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.