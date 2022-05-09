Barnwell industry to produce 65 jobs

COLUMBIA – Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp., a family-owned rubber and plastic foam company, announced Monday plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The company’s $5.6 million investment will create 65 new jobs.

Founded in 1964, Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. produces closed-cell sponge rubber and plastic foam. The company’s brands include Durafoam Closed Cell Sponge Rubber & Plastic Foam and Bondaflex Recycled Rubber & Plastics Material Composites. With a commitment to sustainability, 98% of all waste generated by Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. is recycled.

Located at 4445 Barnwell Road in Williston, Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.’s Barnwell County facility will expand the company’s manufacturing operations and accommodate growth to meet increasing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“We are very excited about our expansion into Barnwell County and the state of South Carolina. We look forward to creating jobs and growing our company in the U.S. I want to personally thank the state and county officials who have helped to make this happen, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship," Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. President John Bonforte Jr. said.

"South Carolina’s rubber and plastics industry continues to progress and grow, and Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.’s decision to establish operations in Barnwell County and create 65 new jobs is further proof of that. We’re excited to welcome them to South Carolina and look forward to their success,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

