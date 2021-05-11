Bamberg County native launches new magazine tackling health disparities in Black women

COLUMBIA — Teesa Brunson, Ed.D., an accomplished leader with more than 15 years of experience in higher education, recently held a launch event for Beyond Motivated Woman Magazine with an intimate crowd of family members and friends.
The magazine will be a quarterly publication with a special concentration devoted to infertility issues in African American women. Additionally, health topics such as cancer, depression, heart disease and sexual health will also be covered. The magazine is designed to encourage and motivate women battling health conditions beyond their control.
“Research shows that African American women are twice as likely as Caucasian women to encounter fertility problems,” Brunson said. “As someone who personally battled infertility, I want to encourage other women with similar barriers to never give up on their dreams of becoming a mother.”
The name “Beyond Motivated Woman” sums up Brunson’s infertility challenges. Although she faced many uphill battles on her journey to becoming a mother, she remained motivated to reach this ultimate goal of hers.
In the magazine’s first issue, Brunson shares her difficult journey to motherhood and highlights how she overcame problems. The issue also features information on how to help women cope with endometriosis, weight challenges, autoimmune disorders and battling the coronavirus.
As the only Black woman in South Carolina to launch a magazine focusing on women’s health, Brunson felt the need to uplift other women and be an example for her daughter, Kennedy, and other Black girls and women, by showing more African American representation in the print industry and not being afraid to challenge yourself.
“I want my daughter and other Black young girls and women to see themselves in my magazine. Representation matters,” Brunson said. “I also want to encourage young women that when you identify a problem or an issue that needs to be solved, it is up to you to take the necessary steps to resolve that issue.”
Brunson feels that it is her mission to shed more light on infertility. Sadly, many women battle this condition in silence because of embarrassment. However, Brunson wants to serve as that light at the end of the tunnel and provide an outlet for those in need of help.
“I want women who are dealing with infertility to know they are not alone. Beyond Motivated Women will be a resource for them on infertility and other health disparities for Black women.”
Brunson earned a doctorate degree in higher education leadership from Nova Southeastern University, master’s degree in print journalism from Florida A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in English from South Carolina State University.