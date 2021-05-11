Bamberg County native launches new magazine tackling health disparities in Black women

As the only Black woman in South Carolina to launch a magazine focusing on women’s health, Brunson felt the need to uplift other women and be an example for her daughter, Kennedy, and other Black girls and women, by showing more African American representation in the print industry and not being afraid to challenge yourself.

“I want my daughter and other Black young girls and women to see themselves in my magazine. Representation matters,” Brunson said. “I also want to encourage young women that when you identify a problem or an issue that needs to be solved, it is up to you to take the necessary steps to resolve that issue.”

Brunson feels that it is her mission to shed more light on infertility. Sadly, many women battle this condition in silence because of embarrassment. However, Brunson wants to serve as that light at the end of the tunnel and provide an outlet for those in need of help.

“I want women who are dealing with infertility to know they are not alone. Beyond Motivated Women will be a resource for them on infertility and other health disparities for Black women.”