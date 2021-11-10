AVANTech expanding operations in Richland

COLUMBIA – AVANTech, LLC, a wastewater and radioactive waste treatment solutions provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The more than $3.6 million investment will create 17 new jobs.

Founded in 1999 in South Carolina, the company provides innovative technology and turnkey services for its custom, operator-friendly systems. AVANTech, LLC creates integrated solutions that improve operations in commercial nuclear, government and industrial applications – including numerous South Carolina facilities such as the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, nuclear power plants and other industrial customers, along with additional clients in the U.S. and around the world.

Located along 30 acres at 2050 American Italian Way in Columbia, AVANTech, LLC’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to support growing demand for its integrated design, engineering and fabrication services. The expansion is expected to be completed in stages through 2025. Individuals interested in joining the AVANTech, LLC team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

