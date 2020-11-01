At this school, A is for Agriculture

More than 100 years before McCormick County became incorporated, French physician John de la Howe landed in Charleston. He moved to the Upcountry after about seven years in Charleston, where he settled in the New Bordeaux community in 1780.
During his lifetime, de la Howe acquired thousands of acres between Long Cane Creek and Little River, and he laid the groundwork for a school devoted to the advancement of agriculture in South Carolina.
Today, John de la Howe’s vision in the late 1700s to have a school to teach boys and girls about agriculture is getting new life. His will, executed in 1796 — just eight years after South Carolina earned statehood — is the oldest active serving will in South Carolina. In it, he left Lethe Plantation to be used as an agricultural seminary for 12 poor boys and 12 poor girls. The boys would learn about farming and agriculture important to the state, while the girls would learn home economics.
Lethe Agricultural Seminary wasn’t officially opened to students until 1832 by the South Carolina Agricultural Society. It closed for a few years during the Civil War and Reconstruction, then was renamed John de la Howe School in 1918. The school continued to serve underprivileged students through the Great Depression and for years after that.
In the early 1990s, the state transitioned the purpose of John de la Howe to an alternative school for troubled students, deviating from the intentions of de la Howe’s will. It remained an alternative school until 2017 when it was temporarily closed. Then a feasibility study brought new hope.
According to the study, “A successful school of agriculture can be founded at John de la Howe. With some changes and modifications, it could be put into initial operation within existing resources ... this would be a unique school in that the instructional program would be geared to support the agricultural mission.”
South Carolina is home to two other Governor’s Schools — one for arts and humanities and one for mathematics and science. John de la Howe is slated to become the third, and once the General Assembly has its final vote, will be known as The Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
Set on 1,300 acres in Sumter National Forest, John de la Howe School for Agriculture has unlimited potential to allow students to become immersed in hands-on agricultural learning. It truly brings the FFA motto of “Learning to Do” to life. The school has a herd of polled Hereford cattle, horses, goats, hogs and a miniature donkey. There is a greenhouse, a farm shop, tractors and other equipment. There are kayaks, hiking trails, a high ropes course and limitless possibilities.
John de la Howe will be the first residential, all-agriculture high school in the nation. The red brick residential halls, scattered around the picturesque campus, were built in the 1930s. They’ve recently been completely renovated and alumni helped decorate the buildings in preparation for incoming students.
Tim Keown, president of John de la Howe, is excited to be part of this one-of-a-kind learning experience.
“As a former agricultural education teacher and ag ed state staff member, I have visited at least seventy different programs across South Carolina. During that time, I was amazed at the power of agricultural education and the positive influence that ag teachers have on so many young lives,” Keown said. “So, when the mention of a Governor’s School for Agriculture became a hot topic among the ag ed circle, I became more and more interested in the idea.”
Later, Keown was approached by new leadership at the school. “Dr. Sharon Wall asked me to come visit the John de la Howe campus to talk about opportunities that could be held there. After touring, I was floored with this beautiful piece of property. This is a dream outdoor laboratory for students who wish to focus their studies on agriculture, forestry and environmental and natural resources.”
There is something about the energy around the campus of John de la Howe that is contagious. Russ Abrams is one of the three agriculture teachers who toured the school last summer with the South Carolina Farmer and Agribusiness Association. “I knew then that I was going to teach here,” Abrams said.
Keown was charged with hiring teachers and staff to complement the mission of the school. He carefully curated agriculture teachers who are specialists in their respective subject areas and bring extensive experience ready to be shared with students.
“We have assembled a faculty and staff that are passionate about agriculture and share the same excitement and passion as our incoming students,” Keown said.
Libby Templeton, who will teach plant and animal sciences, said, “For me, I love the idea of a true, hands-on learning experience and the uniqueness of a non-traditional high school. Students will be focused on agriculture and it will be part of all their classes.”
In addition to the three agriculture teachers, seven other educators will teach general education curriculum. But their methods got a revamp too. The school worked closely with the South Carolina Department of Education on a blended learning model that will allow agriculture to be integrated across all subject areas.
“We’re helping them learn how to teach like ag teachers,” Keown said. “We wanted the curriculum to be rigorous and we are confident our students will be well-prepared for college when they graduate.”
And the students have to exhibit a high level of commitment and dedication to agriculture in order to be considered to attend John de la Howe. Much like the college process, students must submit applications and meet several requirements to be accepted. John de la Howe is tuition free, and the meal plan is about $75 per week.
South Carolina students enrolled in agricultural education classes select pathways of study. These pathways mimic a college major and prepare students for careers in veterinary medicine, forestry, wildlife biology, genetics, communications, sales — the list goes on and on.
John de la Howe will offer four pathways for students: Plant and Animal Systems, Environmental and Natural Resources Systems Management, Horticulture, and Agricultural Mechanics and Technology.
Students will begin their days early with breakfast starting at 7:15 a.m. After that, they will attend general education classes until lunch. Afternoons will be dedicated to agricultural study and labs.
“I can take students straight from the classroom into the forest where they can actually apply the techniques they’ve learned,” said Hunter Morton, environmental and natural resources teacher.
Recently chartered as South Carolina FFA Chapter SC303, the John de la Howe FFA will afford students the opportunity to have a true Supervised Agricultural Experience, or SAE. SAEs are an integral component of the three-part agricultural education model, which also includes classroom instruction and FFA participation. These projects give students experience working in agricultural careers, and offer young entrepreneurs a way to explore different business ideas. John de la Howe will also have its own 4-H club.
Agricultural education is not exclusively for students in high school. The Education Center at John de la Howe will be used to reach students and adults outside of the enrollees. Kinsley Miller, director of the Education Center, looks forward to opening the facilities to others interested in agriculture.
“We plan to host field trips for K-9 students, summer camps and offer continuing education opportunities,” Miller noted.
Like so many other things in 2020, plans for the inaugural class at John de la Howe School for Agriculture had to be adjusted due to COVID-19.
“Our initial plan was to have 80 students,” Keown said. “But with COVID, we’ve cut back to 54 so we can have one student per sleeping room.”
Keown quips that they’re uniquely prepared to deal with the challenges presented by the virus. “This is the easiest place in the state to quarantine; we’re basically in our own little bubble.”
John de la Howe school will be an important addition to the agriculture sector in South Carolina. Here, students can nurture their passion for the industry while learning important skills that will help them succeed, no matter what they pursue after graduation.
Said Keown, “We have focused on creating a school culture of family, and our faculty and staff share the same excitement and passion for agriculture as our incoming students.”
In this high-speed world we live in, it’s hard to imagine that 200 years ago someone would have the forethought to set in motion a truly one-of-a-kind learning experience for students interested in agriculture. The idea has transcended generations and endured some challenges along the way, and it is finally coming full circle as John de la Howe’s School for Agriculture welcomes students back to its campus this fall.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-21 school year.
Stephanie Sox is editor of South Carolina Farmer magazine, a publication of the S.C. Farm Bureau Federation.
