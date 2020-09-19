'At the forefront of inclusion': Chamber leader says county has business diversity

"The Orangeburg County Chamber believes in the merits of diversity," McQuilla said. "There is clear and indisputable evidence that diversity in business is part of the formula for sustainability."

Like many sectors of society, businesses are facing challenges during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We, as a chamber, will continue to provide guidance, information, expertise and a venue for all current businesses to work through COVID-19," McQuilla said. "In the very near future, we will begin to host a series of virtual events covering topics critical to local Orangeburg businesses."

McQuilla noted even the chamber has had to "adapt and tweak our business model some."

"In the past, a lot of focus has been placed on networking local businesses," he said. "Now we act more like a consulting firm. We must be able to provide answers and solutions to some very real problems faced by our members. We have to be a resource for information and a facilitator of opportunity."

Though working remotely, the chamber is open for business, McQuilla said.