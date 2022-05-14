AT&T invests nearly $800 million in S.C. networks

In South Carolina, AT&T invested nearly $800 million in wireless and wireline networks from 2019-2021.

Cities and communities throughout South Carolina are impacted by this investment, including:

Nearly $175 million in the Midlands region.

More than $152 million in the Upstate region.

Nearly $135 million in the Lowcountry region.

Nearly $60 million in the Northeastern region.

Committed to expanding connectivity, AT&T investment focuses on all network layers — from fiber to 5G and FirstNet.

Expanding access to fiber: To meet the demands for reliable, high-speed connections today – and in the future – AT&T is investing in its fiber network. AT&T Fiber is available to 17 million customer locations across the company's 21-state footprint – and offers speeds of up to 5-Gigs with equal upload and download across parts of its 100-plus metros, including Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

AT&T is moving toward its fiber expansion goal to cover 30 million customer locations across its footprint by year-end 2025. AT&T Fiber provides speed, bandwidth, reliability and security for consumers and businesses to enhance their internet experience for applications like video conferencing, virtual learning, telehealth, gaming and more.

AT&T made fiber available in more than 30,000 new locations in South Carolina in 2021, and today, more than 300,000 customer locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber.

Access from AT&T: AT&T is dedicated to making home internet more affordable for low-income households through its Access from AT&T program, which now provides new internet plans with up to 100 Mbps for $30 a month.

When eligible households apply the Affordable Connectivity Program’s (ACP) federal benefit is $30/month or up. Limited availability in select areas. Internet speed claims represent maximum wired network service capability speeds to the home and recommended setup. Actual customer speeds are not guaranteed. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more information go to www.att.com/speed101

Access from AT&T is available only in the AT&T 21-state wireline footprint. You’ll receive the maximum speed available at your address. $30 access plan includes unlimited data for households with speeds up to 100Mbps. $5 and $10 access plans include 150GB or 1TB of data allowance per month depending on type & speed of service. You will be charged $10 for each add 50GB of data usage if you exceed your monthly data allowance, even if less than 50 gigabytes is used. For more information, go to att.com/internet-usage. to $75/month on qualifying Tribal lands to their Access plan, they can get their internet for free.

Unlocking the power of 5G: AT&T currently offers various flavors of 5G, which helps enable the network to reach its full potential.

Supporting first responders by expanding the nation’s public safety network: FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband network built with and for America’s first responders. Today, we cover nearly all of South Carolina with FirstNet – helping to connect public safety agencies and organizations in more than 150 communities across the state.

