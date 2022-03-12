AT&T expanding wireless coverage across S.C.

COLUMBIA -- AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in South Carolina got a big boost in wireless connectivity and fiber access over the past 12 months.

In 2021, AT&T completed more than 300 wireless network enhancements in South Carolina, including adding more than 50 new macro cell sites.

AT&T also made fiber available in more than 30,000 new locations in South Carolina in 2021. Today, more than 300,000 customer locations in the state have access to AT&T Fiber.

These network improvements will enhance the state’s broadband coverage and help give residents, businesses and first responders faster, more reliable service.

The new macro cell sites will improve coverage and capacity in 28 of the state’s 46 counties: Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Chester, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Kershaw, Lancaster, Marlboro, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg and Union.

The investment will help customers and first responders get the most out of their mobile devices.

Why is this important?

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why AT&T is boosting network reliability and capacity as it expands the network. This helps South Carolina residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play.

Committed to networks

From 2018 to 2020, AT&T expanded coverage and improved connectivity in more communities by investing nearly $800 million in its wireless and wireline networks in South Carolina. This investment boosts reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

Expanding access to fiber

To meet the demands for reliable, high-speed connections in our increasingly virtual world, AT&T is investing in solutions like fiber around the country. In parts of more than 70 metro areas, including in parts of Charleston, Columbia and Greenville, AT&T Fiber offers speeds of up to 5-Gigs with symmetrical upload and download, which provides more bandwidth for consumers and businesses to enhance their internet experience for applications like video conferencing, virtual learning, telehealth and gaming1.

Last year AT&T built fiber to 2.6 million new customer locations – the equivalent of nearly 300 connections per hour of every day, and its plans to continue investing even more in the coming years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0