COLUMBIA -- Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of fully-integrated custom end-to-end solutions for the pharmaceutical and biologics industries, has announced plans to expand the company’s current operations in Charleston County. The $17 million investment is expected to create 30 new jobs.
Operating in North Charleston since 2001, Alcami offers a variety of solutions tailored to small and midsized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Located at 4221 Faber Place Drive in North Charleston, Alcami will add approximately 6,000 square feet to the footprint of its facility, substantially augmenting the capacity of its sterile drug product development and manufacturing operations.
The company’s expansion is expected to be completed in 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Alcami team should visit https://www.alcaminow.com/alcami-careers.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.
